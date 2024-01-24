Varun Dhawan Shares Aww-Dorable Post For Wife Natasha Dalal On Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy: varundvn )

Varun Dhawan wished his wife Natasha Dalal on their third wedding anniversary in the most special way. To mark the big occasion, the Student Of The Year star shared a throwback picture from the day he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Natasha. In the picture, we can see Natasha showing off the ring on her finger while Varun points his finger at the ring. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Happy 3 baby… throwback to three-and-a-half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthony's song played.” Take a look at the post below:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have always remained hush hush about their personal life. In an earlier interview, Varun Dhawan said that their low key wedding was a reflection of their personalities as well: "That's the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I'd rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn't from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn't the time for that," HT quoted the Bhediya actor as saying.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January in 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, attended by their families and close friends, including Karan Johar.