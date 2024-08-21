IIFA 2024: Yash Raj Films' Special Post For <i>Tiger 3</i> And <i>Pathaan</i> Nominations

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced the full list of nominations on Monday, August 19. Following this, Yash Raj Films shared a post on Instagram highlighting the categories in which their spy universe films Pathaan and Tiger 3 have been nominated. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan has received nominations in a total of six categories including best director – Siddharth Anand, best performance in a leading role (female) — Deepika Padukone, best performance in a negative role — John Abraham, best music direction – Vishal-Sheykhar, best playback singer (male) — Arijit Singh and best singer (female) — Shilpa Rao. Phew! Arijit Singh has been nominated for the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, while Shilpa Rao's nomination is for her performance in Besharam Rang.

On the other hand, Tiger 3 secured only one nomination. Emraan Hashmi has been nominated for Best Performance in a Negative Role. The text attached to the post read, “All set to steal hearts at the IIFA awards Vote for your favourites now!”

About the films:

Pathaan: Released in January last year, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent named Pathaan. The film tells the story of how Pathaan, his senior officer Nandini Grewal (played by Dimple Kapadia), forms a unit known as Joint Operations and Covert Research (JOCR) to recruit ex-agents and soldiers who were forced to retire but still wish to serve their country. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Tiger 3: Headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Emraan Hashmi delivers a standout performance in a negative role. This film is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

In addition to the Tiger franchise and Pathaan, War is also a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The upcoming films in this universe include War 2, Alpha, Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.