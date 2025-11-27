Who Is Saurabh Tiwary? Virat Kohli's U-19 Teammate Welcomes Him In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-SA ODIs

Saurabh Tiwary, a former Indian cricketer and longtime teammate of Virat Kohli, made headlines after greeting the star batter in Ranchi ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI series beginning on November 30, 2025. The warm welcome at Birsa Munda Airport revived memories of their early cricketing days and highlighted their continued bond.

Tiwary first became known as part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning team in 2008, led by Virat Kohli. A left-handed middle-order batsman, he played an important role in the team's successful campaign in Malaysia. His strong performances at the junior level helped him transition smoothly into domestic cricket, where he represented Jharkhand for many years.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli arrives in Ranchi ahead of the first India vs South Africa ODI match to be played on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ozsfFV0URQ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025

In the Indian Premier League, Tiwary gained further recognition. He began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2008 and became a regular by 2010, earning comparisons to MS Dhoni for his powerful stroke play. He later joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2011 to 2013, reuniting with Kohli at the franchise and contributing as a dependable middle-order batter.

X.Com/@mufaddal_vohra

After retiring from top-level cricket, Tiwary entered administration and currently serves as the secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JKCA), where he works to strengthen cricket development in the state.

His recent gesture of welcoming Kohli in Ranchi comes at a time when excitement is building for the upcoming ODI series. Kohli's arrival in India earlier had already drawn large crowds, reflecting the anticipation among fans as the Men in Blue prepare for another major home assignment.

Ravindra Jadeja Once Saw Him As India's Next Cricket Icon After Dhoni And Kohli

In a conversation with R Ashwin this May, Ravindra Jadeja reflected on Saurabh Tiwary, whom he once believed could become a global cricketing superstar. "Everyone was talking about Virat, but I genuinely thought Saurabh Tiwary would be the next big thing in Indian cricket," Jadeja said.

He praised Tiwary's raw power, calm temperament, and unique style, adding, "When I watched him play, I was convinced he had everything to succeed at the highest level for a long time."

Jadeja admitted he still doesn't know why Tiwary couldn't fulfill his potential, but remains firm in his belief: after Dhoni and Kohli, Tiwary had the capabilities of becoming India's next cricketing icon.