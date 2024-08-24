Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff And Other Celebs Attend Veteran Photographer Pradeep Bandekar's Prayer Meet

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani

Read Time: 2 mins
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff And Other Celebs Attend Veteran Photographer Pradeep Bandekar's Prayer Meet
Shah Rukh Khan pictured at the prayer meet.
New Delhi:

Members of the Hindi film industry attended the prayer meet of veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar in Mumbai on Friday evening. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. Aamir Khan was also pictured at the prayer meet. He was photographed with veteran actor Jackie Shroff by his side. Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and his action director father Sham Kaushal also arrived at the prayer meet. Anil Kapoor also attended to pay his last respects.

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff pictured together at the prayer meet.

Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan photographed at the prayer meet.

Vidya Balan and Anil Kapoor at the prayer meet.

After Pradeep Bandekar's death on August 11, Ajay Devgn paid tribute to him on X and he wrote, "Pradeep Bandekar ji's passing is a personal loss...His decades-long bond with our family goes beyond the lens....He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Om Shanti."

Veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar died on August 11 at at his residence in Powai. He was 70. "His son Prathamesh immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor," a source close to the family told news agency PTI.

In a career spanning decades, Pradeep Bandekar had worked closely with Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee and other members of the film industry. He also worked with names like including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, to name a few.

(With inputs from PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff
