Shah Rukh Khan Makes It To Hurun Rich List, A Look At The Most Expensive Things He Owns

Shah Rukh Khan features on the list of richest Indians released by Hurun. According to the Hurun India Rich List, SRK's wealth is estimated at Rs 7,300 crore. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment, co-owned by wife Gauri, and his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Juhi Chawla, are among the major contributing factors to his whopping wealth. Shah Rukh Khan also happens to be a regular on the Forbes highest-paid actors' list. Additionally, the actor had three back-to-back hits at the box office last year.

In 2023, SRK was ranked fourth in a list of 8 richest actors in the world, released by World of Statistics. He was listed above the likes of Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney. Let us look at some of the most expensive purchases of the actor.

Last year, the superstar added a swanky new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which is reportedly worth Rs 10 crore, to his existing collection of automobiles.

SRK's Mumbai residence Mannat is reportedly worth Rs 200 crore now. During a 2019 interview with Radio Mirchi, the actor revealed that his Mumbai residence Mannat is "the most expensive thing" he bought.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is also an interior decorator. At the launch of wife Gauri Khan's coffee table book My Life in Design, SRK recalled how they rebuilt their house over the years and it was designed by wife Gauri. "We had not too much money, as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we have to buy a bungalow. We managed to buy, which was one thing but then we had to rebuilt it because it was kind of broken. And then we didn't have money to furnish it. And of course, we called upon on one designer but the lunch that he served us telling us how we should design the house, was more than the salary I used to earn in a month. We were like, this guy will charge us a lot so how do we do this house now? Then the only person to turn to was, I said listen Gauri, why don't you become the designer of the house. So actually, Mannat started like that," SRK recalled.

SRK and Gauri Khan also own a house in Panchsheel Park, New Delhi. Back in 2020, they had announced a collaboration with Airbnb to rent out their home.

Shah Rukh Khan owns the IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has won IPL three times including 2012, 2014, and 2024. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have invested together in the IPL team. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have a friendship that has lasted decades. She was one of his earliest co-stars and they made hit films - such as Darr and Yes Boss - They ventured into production together with the now-defunct production company Dreamz Unlimited.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan also co-own the production company Red Chillies Entertainment, which has backed successful films like Om Shanti Om, Jawan, Chennai Express and Main Hoon Na to name a few. In the recent years, the production house ventured it the OTT space with critically acclaimed releases like Darlings, Love Hostel, Bob Biswaas and Kaamyaab.

Shah Rukh Khan's impressive acting career needs no introduction He has been a part of more than 100 films. The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year. He also had two other releases last year - Pathaan and Jawan - both smash hits. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a film titled King next, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the other members from the Hindi film industry that feature on the Hurun Rich list include the Bachchans, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar.