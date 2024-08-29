10 Richest NRIs On Hurun India Rich List 2024

Gopichand Hinduja and family: Gopichand Hinduja and family of the Hinduja Group have a net worth of more than Rs 1.92 lakh crore, topping the rich list for 2024. They live in London.

LN Mittal and family: With a fortune of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, LN Mittal and family are the second wealthiest NRIs living in the UK. LN Mittal is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, one of the world's largest steel making companies.

Anil Agarwal and family: They have a fortune of Rs 1.11 lakh crore and reside in the UK. Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a natural resources conglomerate.

Shapoor Pallonji Mistry: The 60-year-old controls the 157-year-old engineering and construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group. With a total wealth of Rs 91,400 crore, he lives in the western European country of Monaco.

Jay Chaudhry: The Indian-American tech entrepreneur is the CEO and founder of cloud security company Zscaler. He has a total wealth of Rs 88,600 crore. He lives in the city of San Jose in California.

Sri Prakash Lohia: The founder and chairman of petrochemical and textile company Indorama Corporation has a fortune of Rs 73,100 crore. He is a resident of London.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal and family: Vivek Chaand Sehgal has amassed a wealth of Rs 62,600 crore. He is the founder of Samvardhana Motherson International, an auto parts manufacturer, and lives in Dubai.

Yusuff Ali MA: The chairman of Lulu Group has a fortune of Rs 55,000 crore and lives in Abu Dhabi. Lulu Group owns Lulu hypermarket chains and Lulu shopping malls worldwide.

Rakesh Gangwal & family: The co-founder of IndiGo airline has a wealth of Rs 37,400 crore. He lives in Miami.