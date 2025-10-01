Shah Rukh Khan Enters Billionaire Club, Emerges As Bollywood's Wealthiest Actor

Shah Rukh Khan has entered the billionaire club. Boasting a career spanning more than three decades, Shah Rukh Khan retained his first position in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1. This is an annual list published by the Hurun Research Institute, assessing the wealth of celebrities across different fields in India.

Citing Shah Rukh's wealth growth, the list mentioned: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore." As per the report, Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025.

As per the list, Juhi Chawla and her family are next, with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore. Hrithik Roshan ranks third, with a wealth of Rs 2,160 crore. Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan have bagged the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan made an impressive debut on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, boasting a wealth of Rs 7,300 crore at the age of 58.

Apart from being an actor, Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment. He is also the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

He boasts 43.9 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 48.6 million on Instagram, making him one of the most followed Indian celebrities.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor National Award for his performance in Jawan. This is his first National Award in a film career. Jawan, released in 2023, emerged as one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema, minting Rs 1,000 crore at the domestic box office.