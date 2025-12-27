Not Satya Nadella Or Sundar Pichai, This CEO Tops Hurun India Rich List

For years, conversations about the wealthiest Indian-origin executives in global technology have centred on figures such as Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai. Despite running two of the world's most influential companies, neither Nadella nor Pichai currently holds the top spot among Indian-origin leaders.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the distinction now belongs to Jayshree Ullal, the President and CEO of Arista Networks.

Ullal has a net worth of Rs 50,170 crore, positioning her ahead of high-profile Silicon Valley contemporaries and making her the richest Indian professional manager globally, according to the report. Microsoft CEO Nadella follows with Rs 9,770 crore, while Google's Pichai ranks seventh at Rs 5,810 crore.

Ullal has led Arista Networks, a computer networking company, since 2008. Under her leadership, the publicly traded firm reported revenue of $7 billion in 2024, marking a nearly 20 per cent rise from the previous year, according to Forbes.

She owns around 3 per cent of Arista's stock, part of which is earmarked for her two children, niece and nephew.

Ullal was born in London on March 27, 1961, to a Hindu family of Indian origin. According to a report in Bloomberg, she moved to India at the age of five, where her father, a physicist, worked with India's Ministry of Education and contributed to the creation of the Indian Institutes of Technology.

She attended the Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi before relocating to San Francisco due to her father's professional commitments.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ullal pursued a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from San Francisco State University. She later earned a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University in 1986. In recognition of her contributions to the field, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering in 2025.

She spent her early years in the semiconductor sector, with roles at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Fairchild Semiconductor, according to Bloomberg. Her career trajectory accelerated at Crescendo Communications, where she was vice president of marketing when the company was acquired by Cisco in 1993.

She went on to grow Cisco's switching division into one of the company's major business verticals before leaving the organisation in 2008.

She joined Arista Networks the same year. At the time, the company had fewer than 30 people and worked from the basement of a law firm. Over time, she helped turn it into a major name in cloud networking. She is now based in San Francisco.