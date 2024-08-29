The Top 10 Richest Indian Professional Managers

Leading the list is Jayshree Ullal, 63, of Arista Networks with a wealth of Rs 32,100 crore. She led the company to a historic and successful initial public offering (IPO) in June 2014 from zero to a multibillion-dollar business.

Nikesh Arora, 56, of Palo Alto Networks is in the second position. His wealth is Rs 9,300 crore. Mr Arora joined as chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks in June 2018. Before that, he served as president and chief operating officer of SoftBank Group Corp.

Satya Nadella, 57, Microsoft CEO, has a wealth of Rs 8,000 crore. Joining Microsoft in 1992, he quickly became known as a leader who could span a breadth of technologies and businesses to transform some of Microsoft's biggest product offerings.

Ignatius Navil Noronha, 49, Managing Director and CEO of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, has a wealth of Rs 6,900 crore. Before joining DMart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, Mr Noronha spent eight years at Hindustan Unilever, gaining valuable experience in market research and modern trade.

Thomas Kurian, 58, has a wealth of Rs 5,500 crore via his investments.

Ajaypal Singh Banga, 64, has a wealth of Rs 5,500 crore via his investments.

Sundar Pichai, 52, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has a wealth of Rs 5,400 crore. Mr Pichai also serves on Alphabet's board of directors. Under his leadership, Google has been focused on developing products and services, powered by the latest advances in AI, that offer help in moments big and small.

Shantanu Narayen, 61, Adobe Chairman and CEO, is worth Rs 4,700 crore. Preserving the status quo is not a winning strategy. This core belief drove Mr Narayen and his leadership team's successful transformation of Adobe, moving its creative software franchise from the desktop to the cloud.

Indra K Nooyi, 68, former chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo (2006-2019), has a wealth of Rs 3,900 crore. Prior to becoming CEO, Ms Nooyi served as PepsiCo's president and chief financial officer and was a member of the company's board of directors.