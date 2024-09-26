These 2 Cities Have Highest Under-35 Entrepreneurs In Hurun India List

Among states, Maharashtra leads the list with 33 entrants

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are the top three cities that have the highest number of entrepreneurs who are under 35 years old, according to the '2024 Hurun India Under 35' list.

Ranked first in the list of places where most under-35 entrepreneurs live, Bengaluru has 29 of them, followed by Mumbai with 26, and Delhi with 21.

Among states, Maharashtra leads the list with 33 entrants, followed by Karnataka with 30. Delhi comes next with 21 entrants.

Hurun India on its website says the '2024 Hurun India Under 35s' list recognises entrepreneurs from 41 cities, with 37 per cent concentrated in the two major startup hubs of Bengaluru and Mumbai, with 29 and 26 entrants, respectively.

A total of 150 young entrepreneurs are in the inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under 35s list. Ankush Sachdeva, 31, from Sharechat is the youngest.

Parita Parekh of Toddle and Isha Ambani of Reliance Retail, both 32, are the youngest women entrepreneurs in the list.

Hurun India says the list features a remarkable 123 first-generation entrepreneurs, accounting for 82 per cent of total entrants.