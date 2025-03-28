Hurun Global Rich List 2025: India Now Home To 284 Billionaires

India secured the third spot in the Hurun Global Rich List 2025 with 284 billionaires, an increase of 13 from the previous year.

India ranks behind the United States and China, followed by the UK, Germany, and Switzerland. Shanghai overtook Mumbai as Asia's billionaire capital, with 92 billionaires, while Mumbai's count dropped to 90.

The number of billionaires is also rising in Singapore, Russia, Canada, Turkey, and Mexico.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, recorded India's highest absolute wealth gain in the last year, with an increase of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, bringing his total wealth to Rs 8.4 lakh crore. He is now the 18th richest person globally and India's second-richest individual. Adani briefly held the title of Asia's richest person in 2024.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, saw his wealth decline by Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 8.6 lakh crore, largely due to rising debt levels. As a result, he has slipped out of the global top 10 richest list but remains Asia's wealthiest person, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies, became the first Indian woman to enter the global top 10 richest women, securing the fifth position with a net worth of Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

The list of India's top billionaires saw notable shifts. After Mr Ambani and Mr Adani, Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi ranked fourth with a fortune of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Wipro's Azim Premji followed at Rs 2.2 lakh crore.

Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group and Serum Institute's Cyrus Poonawalla tied at Rs 2 lakh crore each. Bajaj India's Nirav Bajaj stood eighth with Rs 1.6 lakh crore, while RJ Corp's Ravi Jaipuria and D-Mart's Radhakishan Damani shared the ninth spot at Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2025 ranked 3,442 billionaires from 71 countries, a 5 per cent increase from last year. Their collective wealth saw a 13 per cent rise.