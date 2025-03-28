Shiv Nadar's Daughter Becomes First Indian In Top 10 Rich List For Women

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies, has made history by becoming the first Indian to enter the top 10 in the Hurun Global Rich List 2025 for women. With an estimated net worth of Rs 3.5 lakh crore, she has secured the fifth position among the world's wealthiest women.

Her rise in the rankings follows a 47 per cent stake transfer from her father, Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies. This transfer has placed her in control of Vama Sundari Investments (Vama Delhi) and HCL Corp, the promoter entities of HCL Technologies. As a result, Roshni Nadar Malhotra will now oversee all strategic decisions for the $12 billion technology giant.

With this transfer, Roshni Nadar Malhotra now holds control over voting rights for Vama Delhi's 44.17 per cent stake and HCL Corp's 0.17 per cent stake in HCL Technologies and voting rights over Vama Delhi's 12.94 per cent stake and HCL Corp's 49.94 per cent stake in HCL Infosystems.

Before this transfer, Shiv Nadar held 51 per cent stake in both Vama Delhi and HCL Corp, while Roshni Nadar Malhotra owned 10.33 per cent in both entities.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra took over as HCL Technologies' chairperson in July 2020. She is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which has established top educational institutions in India.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2025 features several other Indian billionaires. Gautam Adani remains the second-richest person in India and ranks 18th globally. Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical is at fourth position in India, followed by Azim Premji of Wipro in fifth.

The 2025 Hurun List includes 3,442 billionaires from 71 countries, marking a 5 per cent increase in the number of billionaires compared to last year. Their total wealth has grown by 13 per cent.