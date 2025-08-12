Billionaire Gautam Adani Back In World's Top 20 Richest List

Billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, reclaimed his spot among the world's top 20 richest people, propelled by a massive $5.74 billion (Rs 5.03 lakh crore) surge in his net worth.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mr Adani's wealth now stands at $79.7 billion, marking a recovery after days of stock market turbulence.

Monday's market rally saw Mr Adani as one of the day's biggest gainers, second only to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whose fortune swelled by $6.69 billion to reach $378 billion.

Despite Mr Musk's one-day windfall, his net worth has taken a $54.5 billion hit in 2025. Mr Adani, on the other hand, has seen his wealth climb by $1.01 billion this year, bolstered by rising share prices across his conglomerate's portfolio.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks Oracle's Larry Ellison second with $305 billion, followed by Meta's Mark Zuckerberg at $269 billion and Amazon's Jeff Bezos at $243 billion. India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, holds the 18th spot with $99.5 billion.

"The future belongs to those who maximise possibility, and maximising possibility means stepping into an unknown territory," Mr Adani said recently in his keynote address at IIM Lucknow.

Mr Adani advised the students to trust their instincts when "data runs dry". "That is how the future is saved, not through corporations but through courage," he said.

He also said that it was the "bold path - the one filled with risk and resistance - that shapes leaders the world remembers".



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)