Adani Realty No. 1 In 2025 Hurun List, Group Eyes $10 Billion Vietnam Investment

Adani Realty has been named India's most valuable unlisted real estate company for 2025, according to the latest GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 report. The Adani Group has also signalled major global ambitions with a potential $10 billion investment in Vietnam.

Led by Jackbastian K Nazareth and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Realty is valued at Rs 52,400 crore.

The Hurun Research Institute sees a broader cooling in India's real estate sector this financial year. The combined value of the top 150 companies rose 14 per cent to Rs 16 lakh crore ($188 billion), which is a significant slowdown from last year's 70 per cent jump. This is the lowest growth in the list's history. This also comes alongside a 12% drop in the BSE Realty Index.

The sector added Rs 1.4 lakh crore in value, with growth rebounding after April as stable interest rates and sustained housing demand drove recovery.

DLF continues to top the overall list with a valuation of Rs 2 lakh crore, followed by Lodha Developers (Rs 1.4 lakh crore) and Indian Hotels Company, Taj Group (Rs 1.1 lakh crore).

Mumbai remains the epicentre of Indian real estate, hosting 42 companies on the list with a combined value of Rs 6.96 lakh crore. The list also welcomed 63 new entrants, including 29 debuting in the Top 100.

The Hurun accolade comes as Gautam Adani looks outward, with Bloomberg reporting that the industrialist is open to investing up to $10 billion in Vietnam. The announcement was made during a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam in Hanoi.

The Adani Group is exploring opportunities across infrastructure, energy, renewable power, and emerging technologies like AI, as part of its Asia-focused global expansion.

The group already has a presence in Vietnam through Adani Ports and is considering a $2 billion investment in the Lien Chieu Port in Da Nang, after receiving an "in-principle approval" from the Vietnamese government.

This follows Gautam Adani's recent visit to China to engage with equipment suppliers and explore strategic partnerships.