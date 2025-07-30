Gautam Adani Calls For Deeper India-Vietnam Economic Partnerships

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and discussed several matters of mutual economic interests.

In a post on X, Mr Adani praised To Lam's "bold reforms and visionary agenda" which has enabled the Asian nation to become a leader in many sectors and industries including energy and ports.

"It was a privilege to meet H.E. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His bold reforms and visionary agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in energy, logistics, ports and aviation reflect exceptional strategic foresight," Mr Adani said.

"We look forward to contributing to this transformative journey and enabling deeper Vietnam-India economic partnerships," he added.

India and Vietnam have longstanding trade and economic relations. According to official data for fiscal 2026, bilateral trade reached $15.76 billion, registering an increase of 6.40 per cent year-on-year.

India's exports to Vietnam amounted to $5.43 billion, while Indian imports from Vietnam amounted to $10.33 billion.

In fiscal 2025, Vietnam was India's 20th-largest trading partner and 15th-largest export destination globally.

Last week, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeeep Arya, visited Tien Sa Port as INS Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan made a port call in Vietnam's Da Nang, highlighting efforts to deepen maritime ties and advance maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil. Vietnam became a participant in the BRICS in January this year.