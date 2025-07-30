Gautam Adani Calls For Deeper India-Vietnam Economic Partnerships

- Gautam Adani met Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam to discuss economic interests
- Adani praised To Lam's reforms boosting Vietnam's leadership in energy, logistics, ports, aviation
- India and Vietnam continue strengthening maritime ties, highlighted by recent port calls and diplomatic visits
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and discussed several matters of mutual economic interests.
In a post on X, Mr Adani praised To Lam's "bold reforms and visionary agenda" which has enabled the Asian nation to become a leader in many sectors and industries including energy and ports.
"It was a privilege to meet H.E. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His bold reforms and visionary agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in energy, logistics, ports and aviation reflect exceptional strategic foresight," Mr Adani said.
"We look forward to contributing to this transformative journey and enabling deeper Vietnam-India economic partnerships," he added.
India and Vietnam have longstanding trade and economic relations. According to official data for fiscal 2026, bilateral trade reached $15.76 billion, registering an increase of 6.40 per cent year-on-year.
India's exports to Vietnam amounted to $5.43 billion, while Indian imports from Vietnam amounted to $10.33 billion.
In fiscal 2025, Vietnam was India's 20th-largest trading partner and 15th-largest export destination globally.
Last week, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeeep Arya, visited Tien Sa Port as INS Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan made a port call in Vietnam's Da Nang, highlighting efforts to deepen maritime ties and advance maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil. Vietnam became a participant in the BRICS in January this year.
