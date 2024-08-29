Karan Johar On Hurun India Rich List: Everything You Need To Know About His Restaurant And Other Ventures

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar just made it to Hurun India Rich List. According to the list, the filmmaker's wealth is estimated Rs 1,400 crore. Other members from the Hindi film industry that feature on the Hurun Rich list include Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchans, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan. The major contributor to Karan Johar's wealth is his production house Dharma Productions. Besides films, Karan Johar's other ventures include hospitality, his OTT content studio Dharmatic and luxury goods and jewelry company. Karan Johar also owns a luxury goods and jewelry company named Tyaani by Karan Johar, which specialises in contemporary polki jewelry, which has stores across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Karan Johar also ventured into hospitality in 2022 with a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai's Colaba, called Neuma.

The list would be incomplete without a mention of his super popular chat show Koffee with Karan, which has run for eight successful seasons. The show first premiered in 2004. He also hosted the first season of the realty show Bigg Boss OTT. KJo also features in adverts for multiple brands.

Karan Johar's film credits as a director include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Bombay Talkies, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lust Stories, to name a few.

The filmmaker has also featured as a judge in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, India's Got Talent, Dil Hai Hindustaani, India's Next Superstars, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has had back-to back film releases this year. Among them are Mr & Mrs Mahi, Good Newwz, Yodha, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Their film Kill premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and released in theatres later. A Hollywood remake of the film will be made by John Wick producers. That's not it, Karan Johar has also backed shows like Call Me Bae, Showtime, Gyaarah Gyaarah, The Fame Game and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.