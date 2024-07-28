What Advice Karan Johar Gave To <i>Kill</i> Actor Lakshya When He Refused To Be Clicked By The Paps

Lakshya, who has made quite an impression with his Bollywood debut in Kill, recently talked about his initial hesitation in facing the paparazzi. The actor, who was originally set to start his film stint with Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, recalled asking his PR if he could avoid posing for the paparazzi. In a chat with News18 Showsha, Lakshya said, “At that time when I broke in and knew that I was doing Dostana 2 and that I'm a part of Dharma, the paparazzi culture had just about started. People were constantly being clicked everywhere.”

The actor continued, “Aapke airport look hai, mayyat look hai, basically har tarah ke looks bann rahe hai. That made me wonder how I'm going to pull it off because it involves a certain kind of strategy. I had never done all of that. I remember telling my PR if it's okay if I choose not to do all that. I was stuttering even while I was conveying this to her.”

Lakshya then shared how Karan Johar, who was in the same room, advised him not to worry about such “petty stuff.” “Karan sir was also in the same room and they both started laughing at me. He told me, ‘What's wrong with you? We're launching you in a film and you're thinking of such petty stuff!' I explained to him that I'm very concerned about it because being on Instagram and out there don't come naturally to me. He understood and then told me that all I need to do is be true to myself and that I shouldn't try to portray a certain image or sound like anyone else. And that stayed with me through all these years. His words truly resonated with me,” the actor said.

Released on July 5, Kill also features Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in key roles. The film has been directed by Nikhil Bhat and produced jointly by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year where it was first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. The film also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in June this year.