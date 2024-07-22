'Ranbir Kapoor Is A Very Secure And Brilliant Actor': Kill Star Lakshya Lalwani

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: itslakshya)

Lakshya Lalwani, who impressed fans and critics alike for his performance in the recently released Kill, opened up about his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor, describing him as a secure and down-to-earth actor. Talking to News18, he said, "He has no inhibitions at all. I remember that I hung out with Ranbir and interacted with him a couple of times and there is not even an iota of insecurity. He doesn't give an f* about who is doing what in their lives. He's just happy with his own space,”

Calling him a gem of a guy, Lakshya further added that he loves hanging out with the Sanju actor. “I love his energy and he is very secure and a brilliant actor.”

Recently, Ranbir opened up about how dating two successful actresses earned him labels such as “Casanova” and “Cheater.” In a trailer for Nikhil Kamad's talk show People by WTF, Ranbir discussed his past relationships without naming anyone specifically. He said, “Of course, I dated two very successful actresses that just became my identity that he is a casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life and still, I am."

On the work front, Lakshya Lalwani will be next seen in the Aryan Khan-helmed series Stardom in which Ranbir Kapoor will have a cameo appearance. In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will be next seen in Ramayana. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari also features Sai Pallavi in a prominent role.