Kill Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Lakshya's Film Pass The Crucial Monday Test?

The box office numbers for Kill have seen a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the action-packed film collected ₹1.30 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, directed by Nikhil Bhat, has amassed ₹7.40 crore. Kill narrates the story of a face-off between two off-duty Black Cat commandos and armed criminals who attack a Delhi-bound train. Kill marks the Bollywood debut of Lakshya. Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala also play pivotal roles in the movie. Kill has been jointly backed by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a detailed note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the first weekend box office report of Kill. He wrote, “#Kill sees an upward trend in its opening weekend, but the results could've been better if it had been released on a different date… Let's face it, #Kill has the merits, even the word of mouth is unanimously positive, but the #Kalki2898AD juggernaut has eclipsed its biz.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “All eyes on the make-or-break Monday. [Week 1] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.20 cr, Sun 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 6.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Kill sees an upward trend in its opening weekend, but the results could've been better if it had been released on a different date… Let's face it, #Kill has the merits, even the word of mouth is unanimously positive, but the #Kalki2898AD juggernaut has eclipsed its biz.



Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kill 3.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Kill has a moral compass, a clear context for the 'war' that unfolds. You are lucky you are not on the border, one of the commandos says to a robber he overpowers, or else you would have been dead by now. Brinkmanship is the order of the day.”

“Neither of the sides yields any ground. The violence is beyond extreme. The line separating the morally expedient and the utterly appalling is blurred in ways that make it impossible to tell one from the other. As the body count increases at an alarming rate, it has an inevitable psychological impact of both sides of the moral divide,” Saibal Chatterjee added.