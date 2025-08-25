"I Want Him Dead": Woman After Husband Burns Father Alive In Delhi

An elderly man died on Sunday, days after he was set on fire by his son-in-law for trying to protect his daughter from his violent husband.

In the early morning of August 16, a call was received by the Ghazipur police station that a man had been set on fire. He was first admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and then to Safdarjung Hospital. But he died during treatment yesterday. The 60-year-old man was Ranveer Singh - an auto driver by profession - and his statement to the police revealed years of torture her daughter had to endure at her husband's hands.

Singh's daughter Nisha married a man named Sandeep eight years ago, and from the beginning of their marriage, he would consume alcohol and assault her.

On August 15, Nisha returned to her maternal home after a quarrel with her husband. Sandeep reached his in-laws' home the next day and insisted on taking his wife with him. But his father-in-law refused. This angered Sandeep so much that he poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

"I was not happy with him (Sandeep), so my father asked me not to go with him. My husband was angry that my father used to stop me from going back. He set my father on fire and ran away," said Nisha.

"He tried to kill me once, too. He burnt my father alive; he should be hanged. I want him dead," she said, fighting back tears.

During the investigation, it was found that Sandeep has a violent nature. He had tried to open the gas cylinder at home a few days ago and also beat up his mother. He was a drug addict and violent, the police said.

Sandeep used to work as a gardener in Modern School in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar. But he wasn't seen there for 10 days. The police alerted the school about him. On August 19, when he was seen around, the police caught him.

The 32-year-old, who is facing murder charges, has been sent to judicial custody.