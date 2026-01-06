Class 11 Student Beaten To Death By Group Of Minors In Delhi, 6 Detained

A 17-year-old student was beaten to death by a group of teens in Delhi's Trilokpuri. The police said they have filed a murder case. All the six accused are minors and are in detention.

The Class 11 student who was beaten to death has been identified as Mohit, a resident of Indra Camp in Trilokpuri. According to police officer Abhishek Dhania, they got a call at 7.25 pm on January 5 from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital about an unconscious male with a history of physical assault.

Mohit was initially examined at LBS Hospital and was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for advanced treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors declared him unfit to give a statement.

Despite continuous medical intervention, his condition deteriorated, and at 1.15 am on January 6, GTB Hospital told the police that the teenager died due to the injuries.

The police said Mohit had a dispute with one of the minors from the same locality. On the evening of the incident, Mohit and his friends were in Trilokpuri when an argument broke out between two groups of minors. It escalated into a physical fight.

An eyewitness told the police that Mohit was surrounded by several attackers, who punched and kicked him. The assault allegedly continued even after he fell to the ground. When the eyewitness tried to intervene, he too was attacked. Mohit reportedly lost consciousness at the spot following the assault.

The police said all the six minors allegedly involved in the assault have been detained. The post-mortem examination is awaited, and the final opinion regarding the exact cause of death will be determined based on the medical findings. Further investigation into the case is currently underway by the East District police team.