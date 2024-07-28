On Year Of Of <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i>,Karan Johar Says, "Ranveer Singh AndAlia Bhatt Have My Heart Forever"

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani completes one year today (July 28). Naturally, the director and producer of the film, Karan Johar could not keep calm. KJo has shared a video featuring a montage of clips from the romantic comedy. In his detailed caption, the filmmaker expressed gratitude towards the entire cast and crew. Starting with the leading duo, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I'm so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life.”

For veteran stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar added, “Honoured to have directed Jaya aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J! Privileged to have directed legends Shabana Azmi ji and Dharmendra ji. When we finished working with them I felt like singing “Abhi na jao chodke…ke dil abhi bhara nahi” to them!”

The filmmaker also thanked other actors who appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He wrote, “The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for - Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Aamir, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, Abhinav Sharma …love and immense respect for all of you!”

Thanking the CEO of Dharma Productions and his dear friend Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar said, “Thank you to my boss and BFF Apoorva Mehta … the spine and soul of DHARMA…who allowed all my ridiculous indulgences!”

The filmmaker also took a moment to shower love on the writing team. He said, “To my writing team who are the heart and soul of the film and we would never have been where we are without them…. Shashank Jhaitan (such a supreme filmmaker and writer, I'm grateful he gave me so much of his time and amazing energy) Ishita Moitra , you wordsmith and with a sense of humour par excellence. Sumit Roy (so so solid and sorted) and Somen Mishra who orchestrated the entire creative process with such ease and brilliance!”

“You all are the wind beneath my wings…love you all!!! To my amazing AD team you were the spine of our film! The production team that weathered every storm…. THANK YOU!!!,” Karan Johar wrote for his Assistant Director team.

KJo ended his note with Rocky Randhawa's oh-so-famous dialogue, “Signing off - Karan Johar this side.”

Responding to the post, Shabana Azmi said, “I continue to get 100s of compliments for Jamini. I truly believe with this film you have found your metier and it's the kind of cinema you should make - with full nachna gaana and entertainment but with a social message.” Tota Roy Choudhury said, “Thank you very much Karan Sir, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of your vision.”

Not only Karan Johar, but Alia Bhatt also shared a post to mark the one-year anniversary of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the first frame, we are delighted with a black and white BTS shot of Karan, Alia, and Ranveer Singh reviewing a shot after the shoot. Up next, there is a compilation of videos featuring the film's scenes. The last snap shows the leading duo and director posing with the entire crew. In the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ki one year anniversary”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the story of a Punjabi boy and a Bengali girl who fall in love and decide to live with each other's families before getting married. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 out of 5 stars in an NDTV review. Click here to read his review.