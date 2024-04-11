Eid 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat With Son AbRam By His Side

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam wave at fans outside Mannat

As is ritual, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan meets and greets the sea of fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai every year on the occasion of Eid. This year as well the star did not disappoint his fans eagerly awaiting to catch a glimpse of him. On Thursday evening, the Pathaan star, dressed in white kurta, stepped out on his balcony in Mannat and waved at his fans and blew kisses at them. He was joined by none other than his son AbRam, who was also seen waving at the fans much like his dad. The dad-son duo was also spotted twinning in white. The actor also shared a video from today's interaction with the fans o his Instagram feed and wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

Here are some other pictures from the evening:

Take a look at the video posted by Shah Rukh Khan below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the sequel to his blockbuster Pathaan, which is likely to go on floors by December end.