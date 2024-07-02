Why Juhi Chawla Skipped Kolkata Knight Riders' Team Meetings At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla pictured together. (courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan are BFF goals. No proof needed, please. The two also co-own an Indian Premier League Franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Juhi's husband Jay Mehta is also one of the owners. Recently, the actress opened up about the time when she stopped attending the KKR meetings. “Shah Rukh used to be busy during the daytime. He was working a lot so our meetings would be scheduled for 10 pm. They would start by 11 pm. Then everyone would talk for a while so by the time the meeting would start, it would be 12-12:30 am and I would start dozing off in the meeting. After 2-3 meetings, I stopped attending. I said you guys do this, I am not coming,” she was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.



When asked about the reason behind buying a team in IPL, Juhi Chawla said that Lalit Modi (the founder of IPL) wanted “glamorous” owners. The actress added, “Lalit [Modi] wanted the owners should be glamorous people and he approached us and said, Shah Rukh and you be one of the team owners. At that time, I thought in India, cricket and film industry, those are the two most popular things, I thought how nice if we can be a part of cricket.”



Juhi Chawla, during the same conversation, confessed that she and Shah Rukh Khan had no idea about running a cricket franchise. “We didn't know anything about running a cricket franchise. So I remember going to Shah Rukh Khan's house for meetings, where (from) putting the jingle together, to think of what uniform they'll have, everything was done in-house,” she said.



Juhi Chawla added that she wasn't happy with the black and gold KKR jersey. She said, “He made it black and gold and I was not happy with it. I thought ‘What is this black and gold?' Because black is considered inauspicious.”

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in a number of films including Darr and Yes Boss.