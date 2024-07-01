Juhi Chawla Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Car Was Taken Away As He Couldn't Pay EMI

Image shared on X. (Image courtesy: gurdeep_0701)

Bollywood stars Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan besides being co-owners of Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have also been co-stars in several films in the 1990s and early 2000s. Speaking on stage at an event held by Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the state, Juhi shared an anecdote about her Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Juhi Chawla recalled a time when Shah Rukh wasn't doing well financially and had his car taken away from him. Juhi Chawla said, “I remember Shah Rukh during those days. He had no home in Mumbai so he'd come from Delhi. Of course, there was nobody to cook for him and I'm not sure where he stayed. Unit ka khaana khaate the, unit ki plate se. Unit ki chai peete the aur unit ke saath bilkul ghul mil ke hassi mazaak, baatein karna.”

“He had one car. It was a Gypsy. I remember it was a black Gypsy. He used to do two or three shifts. Humare saath Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman kar rahe the and I think Dil Aashna Hai kar rahe the and then he was doing another film with Divya. He used to be working round the clock and he was really driven. For some reason, he had not been able to pay for his car ya EMI nahi di thi. Kuch ho gaya tha and his car got taken away and he had nothing,” she said.

Juhi added, “That day he came very dejected to the sets. I don't know, I must've said, ‘Arre koi baat nahi, you'll have many more cars. They'll just come, you just see. Don't worry. It's nothing.' He still remembers it. Now look at him. Look at where he's gone. It's actually that.”

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have a friendship that has lasted decades. She was one of his earliest co-stars and they worked together in hit films - such as Darr and Yes Boss - They ventured into production together with the now-defunct production company Dreamz Unlimited. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan also invested together in the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).