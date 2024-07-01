Tabu Recalls Shooting Experience Of Deewangi Deewangi: 'Got Expensive Gifts From Shah Rukh Khan'

Tabu, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan in one frame. (courtesy: X)

How can we forget the star-studded song — Deewangi Deewangi — from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om? The party number featured the who's who of Bollywood, including Rekha, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Vidya Balan, Lara Dutta, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, and Rani Mukerji. But did you know SRK gave “expensive” gifts to all the celebrities who made guest appearances? Well, Tabu, who was also part of the song, opened up about it recently. In an interview with Zoom, she said, “Ek shot hum sabne kiya tha. [There was a shot that all of us did.] I did it for Farah (director Farah Khan) and yeah, it was great fun. They made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.” Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om was released in 2007. The film marked the debut of Deepika Padukone.

Last year, Farah Khan, who also choreographed Deewangi Deewangi, revealed how she wanted Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to feature in the song. In a conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast, she said, “We called a lot of stars who eventually did not come. Amit [Amitabh Bachchan] ji could not come. Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married that week, so he couldn't come.”

Disclosing how Aamir Khan gave the “funniest” excuse, Farah Khan added, “Aamir's was the funniest. He kept me hanging and in the end, he gave me the reason that he was editing Taare Zameen Par. I said, ‘Just come, I will get it done in two hours.' Then he called me and said, ‘Farah, I am editing. If I leave the editing for two hours and come for the shoot, my film will be delayed for six months.' Then I said, ‘You please don't come.' Later when I asked him about this reason, he said, ‘I did not want to come.'”

Om Shanti Om and Taare Zameen Par were released in the same year - 2007. While Om Shanti Om hit the big screens on November 9, Taare Zameen Par premiered on December 21.