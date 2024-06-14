Nostalgia Alert: Aamir Khan And Juhi Chawla's Reunion Breaks The Internet

Juhi Chawla shared this image. (courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Aamir Khan hosted a grand party for his mother Zeenat Hussain on her 90th birthday, on Thursday. Juhi Chawla, who was one of the attendees, shared an inside photo from the occasion on her Instagram stories. The picture features Juhi Chawla posing with Aamir Khan and his sister Farhat Datta. The actress captioned the picture, "So happy to meet all the family at Ammi's special birthday." Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla are co-stars of films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tum Mere Ho, Love Love Love, Daulat Ki Jung and of course, Andaz Apna Apna.

Juhi Chawla is the star of films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, Aaina and Jhankaar Beats, Yes Boss and Darr, among many others. She married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. She also co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure," stated news agency PTI