Kiran Rao Wishes Ex-Husband Aamir Khan's Mother: 'Happy 90th Birthday Ammi'

Kiran Rao shared this image of Aamir Khan's mom. (courtesy: raodyness)

Aamir Khan is on cloud nine. It's his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday today. On her special day, wishes have been pouring in from all quarters. Aamir Khan's ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, has also shared a special post to wish Zeenat Hussain. The Laapataa Ladies director dropped a beautiful picture of Aamir Khan's mother on her Instagram Stories. In the click, Zeenat Hussain, dressed in an embroidered suit, can be seen smiling for the lens. Sharing the picture, Kiran Rao added a GIF that read, “Happy 90th birthday, Ammi”. She ended the text with a red heart sticker. Take a look at Kiran Rao's birthday wish for Aamir Khan's mother here:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan also shared a special birthday post for her grandmother. On Thursday, Ira dropped a monochrome picture, featuring her mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare with her grandmother Zeenat Hussain. In the click, Zeenat Hussain can be seen sitting in a chair, while Pritam Shikhare is kissing on her forehead. The picture seems to have been clicked during one of the wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Along with the priceless picture, Ira Khan simply wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dadi.” She added a loved-up emoticon to jazz up her post.

Aamir Khan has planned an extravagant event to celebrate his mother's 90th birthday on Thursday, reported Indian Express.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Aamir Khan will fly in 200+ family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities.”

Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor. The actor has R.S. Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par in the pipeline. The film also features Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.