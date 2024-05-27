Rarely Seen Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnavi And Son Arjun's Moments Of Joy After KKR's IPL Win

Juhi Chawla shared this image. (courtesy: JuhiChawla)

Veteran actress Juhi Chawla's Instagram has brightened up after the finals of the Indian Premier League. On Sunday, the star and her husband, businessman Jay Mehta, who co-owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders, went to Chennai to see their team playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL finals. The couple was accompanied by their kids Jahnavi Mehta and Arjun Mehta. After the grand win of the Shreyas Iyer-led team, the family of four could not contain their excitement. Need proof? Head straight to Juhi's Instagram Stories. The star has reshared a picture on her Instagram stories in which she and her kids - Jahnavi and Arjun, can be seen posing with the winning trophy. Their million-dollar smiles definitely could not be missed. Did we hear you say “family goals”? The snap was originally shared by Jahnavi.

Juhi Chawla also reshared another collage, originally posted by a fan page. In those frames, Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta are seen in the stands, cheering after the win. The text attached to the post read, “The joy of Mr and Mrs Mehta. Nothing makes us happier than seeing this. All of us.”

Juhi Chawla reshared another clip featuring joyful moments of her family throughout the match.

Wait, there is more. Sharing her joy, Juhi Chawla also posted a photo album after the victory. In the snaps, we can spot Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta, their kids - Jahnavi and Arjun, and KKR's co-owner, actor Shah Rukh Khan. The caption read, "No words can describe this feeling."

For the unversed, Kolkata Knight Riders is collectively owned by Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta, and Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from being co-owners, SRK and Juhi are also great friends and have appeared together in many films, even co-producing some of them. In May last year, when Juhi's daughter Jahnavi graduated from Columbia, the proud mother shared a picture of her daughter on X (formerly known as Twitter). "#columbiaclass2023," she wrote in the caption. Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reshare the snap. Expressing his happiness, the superstar wrote, "This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz."

This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz. https://t.co/W9wzi94zP8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have also shared screen space in several films such as Darr, Yes Boss, Bhoothnath and Duplicate.