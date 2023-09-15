All You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Swanky Rolls Royce SUV

A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's car.

Shah Rukh Khan is on top of the world. His latest offering Jawan is breaking records and scripting history at the global box office. While the Jawan fever has gripped the nation and love is pouring in from all corners, the superstar's luxurious car was recently spotted in Mumbai. SRK's white Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge was seen leaving his manager Pooja Dadlani's house. Expanding his collection of automobiles, Shah Rukh Khan bought the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge earlier this year after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. The car is reportedly worth Rs 10 crore. The number plate of SRK's beast is MH02FZ0555. It features the classic silver-on-black ‘Double R' badge on the front. The SUV is designed to look sleeker with the 22-inch forged alloy wheels and is given a gloss-black chrome finish. It comes with a next-generation 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The never-before-seen carbon alloy composite wheels add an extra edge to the luxurious car. The starlight headliner, illuminated tread plates and an eight-speed automatic transmission are the add-on features.

The car's “engaging gear ratios, all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steer offer the most responsive and dynamic drive the marque has ever achieved,” as per the official website.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will soon enter the 400 crore club. On Thursday (Day 8), the Atlee directorial minted ₹ 18 crore at the Indian box office, taking the total collection of Jawan to ₹ 386.28, reported Sacnilk. SRK's blockbuster has collected ₹ 345.88 crore from the Hindi belt, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have done a business of ₹ 23.06 crore and ₹ 17.34 crore, respectively.

As per Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan has crossed the ₹ 650 crore mark at the global box office.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the film.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined up. The actor will co-star with Taapsee Pannu in the film. Dunki marks Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani's first project together. Dunki will be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.