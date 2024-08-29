Top 10 Richest Families On Hurun India Rich List

Gautam Adani and family: The wealth of Gautam Adani and family saw a 95 per cent increase, bringing their total to Rs 1,161,800 crore. The rise is marked by recovery following the Hindenburg report, which had raised significant scrutiny.

Mukesh Ambani and family: The second top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List has gone to Mukesh Ambani and family with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore. Ambani saw his wealth increase by 150% over 5 years and is now the second richest Asian.

Shiv Nadar and family: HCL Technologies' Shiv Nadar and family are on third place this year with a wealth of Rs 314,000 crore.

Cyrus S Poonawalla and family: Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla and family of Serum Institute of India hold the fourth position in the list. Since 2020, Poonawallas' wealth has grown by 3.1 times, largely due to the success of Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, known for producing COVID-19, Polio, and r-Hepatitis B vaccines, among others.

Kumar Mangalam Birla and family: They are on the 6th spot with Kumar Mangalam Birla ascending in the rankings, witnessing a 6.9-fold increase in wealth over the last five years.

Gopichand Hinduja and family: Registering a 9 per cent increase in wealth, Gopichand Hinduja and family have maintained their 7th position in the rankings with a total wealth of Rs 1,92,700 crore.

Radhakishan Damani and family: Retaining the position as the 8th richest, with wealth increasing by 2.2 times over the past five years, reaching Rs 1,90,900 crore. Radhakishan Damani and family's fortune is largely driven by his substantial shareholding in Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, which now boasts over 330 stores across India.

Azim Premji and family: They secured the 9th position with a wealth of Rs 1,90,700 crore. Despite a 25 per cent decline in Wipro's share price over the past three years, it rose by 27 per cent during the review period, driven by signs of recovery in North American markets.

Niraj Bajaj and family: Securing the 10th position in the Hurun India Rich List, Niraj Bajaj and family saw their wealth increase by 35 per cent to Rs 1,62,800 crore.