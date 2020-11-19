Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri's Delhi Home Is Now On Airbnb

Gauri Khan photographed inside her Delhi house. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

What if we tell you that you can stay in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's Delhi house for a few days? It's not a joke. You now actually have a chance to stay in the actor's family home through Airbnb, a home-rental service. Yes, you read it right. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, on Wednesday, announced that they have collaborated with Airbnb to rent out their home in Panchsheel Park, New Delhi. With the help of a video and a set of pictures, the couple gave their fans a tour of their house, redesigned by none other than Gauri, and revealed that "a lucky duo will get a chance" to be their guest through Airbnb.

Shah Rukh Khan shared five pictures from the house, most of them featuring his interior designer wife. Some of them are from the actor's living room and the bedroom. "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. Gauri Khan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with Airbnb," wrote Shah Rukh Khan, born and brought up in Delhi.

Gauri, sharing a video showing the interiors of the house, wrote: "Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with Airbnb, a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest."

For those who don't know, Gauri Khan is a renowned interior decorator who has designed several celebrity homes over the years. She will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan has recently started filming Pathan, his next project. He was last seen in Zero.