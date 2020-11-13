Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Trailer: Sneak Peek Into Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari's Celeb Lifestyle

A still from the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives trailer (Courtesy: YouTube)

Netflix just released the trailer of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). As the name suggests, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives appears to be just in sync with the title but the narrator - who appears to be Maheep Kapoor, begins the trailer by saying: "People have this misconception about us that we have these 'Oh so glamorous lives' but that's not really true. Our lives can be quite mundane." Then she goes on to say: "Of course we go shopping in a Rolls-Royce... is there any other mode of transportation?"

The trailer reveals that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and hence share the strongest BFF bond but not without "taking potshots" at each other. Gauri Khan, who is also part of the star-wives club, makes a cameo in the trailer, along with her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan.

Within an hour of the trailer's release, on YouTube, it received slightly more 'likes' than 'dislikes', with viewers calling out Netflix for "trash content." Several users described Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as an attempt to create a "desi" version of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reaction is somewhat similar on Instagram and Twitter: "Do we really need these kinds of shows?" wrote an Instagram user on Netflix's post.

Watch the trailer of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives here:

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premieres on Netflix on November 27.