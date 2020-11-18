Inside Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Delhi House, Redesigned By The Usual Suspect

Gauri Khan at her house. (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who frequently share pictures from their Mumbai residence Mannat, gave their Instafam a tour of their house in Delhi this time. On Wednesday afternoon, the star couple shared pictures and videos from their plush house on their respective social media profiles. Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures from the living room, the bedroom, the gallery and what not. Gauri Khan shared a video, in which she gave a tour of her house, which she has redecorated. "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. Gauri Khan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia," read an excerpt from SRK's post.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, this is what Gauri Khan wrote while sharing the video: "Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart." See the post here:

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Other than that, she is a film producer and will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor produced several projects last year, which include Netflix's Bard Of Blood, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla and Kaamyaab. He will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan.