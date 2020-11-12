Aryan Khan Shows What Birthday Chill Looks Like. Thanks, Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan with his siblings (courtesy gaurikhan )

On his birthday, Aryan Khan made an exception - he allowed his photos to be shared on social media without disclaimers. In the past, Aryan's mom Gauri and sister Suhana, wrote about Aryan not wanting his photos to be shared on social media. Hence, every time they did, the photos were accompanied by disclaimers. But birthdays are special. Aryan is celebrating his 23rd birthday on November 12 and festivities are currently underway on Instagram, for example Gauri's post. She shared a glimpse of the "birthday boy" chilling with his partners-in-crime - sister Suhana and brother AbRam. On Gauri Khan's post, Aryan was showered with birthday wishes from the likes of Zoya Akhtar, Deanne and Bhavana Pandey.

Meanwhile, Suhana's birthday wish for Aryan was typically Suhana. Sharing a photo with Aryan, Suhana wrote: "Happy birthday to my bestie. Just kidding... eww." The photo is from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations in Dubai earlier this month.

Aryan Khan attended London's Sevenoaks School and went to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Speaking to David Letterman last year, Shah Rukh revealed Aryan has no plans on pursuing acting as a career: "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'."