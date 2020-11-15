What Shah Rukh Khan And Daughter Suhana Shared On Diwali

Diwali 2020: Shah Rukh Khan posted this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

This Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans with a special note on social media. That's not it, his daughter Suhana also treated her fans to a super adorable picture of herself and little brother AbRam. Sharing a picture of himself on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Happy Diwali to one and all... may the beauty of this festival fill every heart with happiness and love. May all your troubles be overcome and let's pray that this Diwali sets the tone for a brighter, happier life ahead." He can be seen sporting a black shirt in the photo. His post got a whole lot of love from his fans on Instagram.

In Suhana Khan's post, she can be seen kissing AbRam on his cheek at their 2018 Diwali party. Shah Rukh and Gauri hosted a star-studded party that year. Suhana looks stunning in a black traditional dress while AbRam can be seen wearing a black sherwani in the throwback picture. Take a look:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, check out the photos shared by Gauri Khan in 2018 from their grand Diwali party here:

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 55th birthday. On the occasion, he wrote from Dubai, where he was attending the IPL 2020, this: "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks and love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it."

Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero released in 2018. The actor has not officially announced his next movie yet.