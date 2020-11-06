Fan Club Digs Out Gauri Khan's 2007 Look. Her Reaction

Gauri and Shah Rukh's pic from fan-clubs (courtesy gauri_khan8)

Gauri Khan, who loves to re-share fan-club photos, did something similar recently and we were reminded how much of a fashionista she's always been. Gauri spotted a photo of hers, dressed in a printed skirt and a grey top from 2007, which took her down memory lane. She re-posted the photo on her Instagram story and wrote: "Oh, I remember this look." Gauri Khan accessorized with a tan-coloured bag which matched her high boots. The photo is from hotelier Vikram Chatwal's wedding celebrations, which Gauri attended with husband Shah Rukh Khan and their friend Karan Johar.

Here's what Gauri Khan shared on her Instagram:

Meanwhile, here are the bunch of photos shared by the fan-club:

Earlier this year, Gauri Khan spotted a similar throwback photo of herself and her mother Savita Chhiba along with Shah Rukh on fan-clubs and shared it on her Instagram with the words: "Old is gold." Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991, when he was 26 and Gauri was 21.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to three kids - daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Suhana attends New York's Columbia University and is currently back home in Mumbai because of the coronavirus pandemic. Aryan, who also studies film, is too with his family in Mumbai. In an interactive session recently, Shah Rukh said that catching up with his kids kept him busy during the lockdown.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Shah Rukh co-owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders, which is no longer in contention for a spot in the play-offs.