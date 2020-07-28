Gauri's Reaction To A Throwback Pic Of Herself And Shah Rukh Khan Shared By Fan Club

Gauri shared this fan-club pic on her Instagram story (courtesy gauri_khan8)

Who needs a Throwback Thursday or a Flashback Friday to cherish throwback memories? Gauri Khan surely doesn't. The 49-year-old interior designer chanced upon a throwback photo of herself and husband Shah Rukh Khan from what appears to be many years ago and her excitement spilled onto Instagram. Gauri shared the photo, originally posted by a fan page, on her Instagram story with the words: "Old is gold." In the photo, much younger versions of Gauri and Shah Rukh can be seen attending what appears to be a showbiz event along with Gauri's mother Savita Chhiba. Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991, when he was 26 and Gauri was 21.

Here's how Gauri Khan reacted after spotting this priceless throwback memory on Instagram:

From Gauri Khan's Instagram story

Gauri Khan is a fan of throwbacks, no really! She recently shared a memory from 2008 - when Shah Rukh Khan launched his wax statue at Paris' Grevin Museum. "Two much to handle," she wrote along with the red heart icon. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his witty responses, reacted with this tweet:

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain...!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to three kids - daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Suhana attends New York's Columbia University and is currently back home in Mumbai because of the coronavirus pandemic. Aryan, who also studies film, is too with his family in Mumbai. In an interactive session recently, Shah Rukh said that catching up with his kids kept him busy during the lockdown.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. His upcoming production projects include films like Bob Biswas and Class Of '83.