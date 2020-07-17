And... The Best Caption Award Goes To Gauri For This Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan(s)

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan(s) in a throwback (courtesy gaurikhan)

If you thought Shah Rukh Khan's sense of humour was unbeatable, then you need to take a look at Gauri Khan's Flashback Friday post. While Instagram is flooded with a barrage of throwback photos today, Gauri's post surely took the cake - also because she rarely shares throwback pictures of herself and Shah Rukh on Instagram. The photo Gauri shared appears to be from the launch of Shah Rukh's wax statue at Paris' Grevin Museum from April 2008. Which means you can guess that not one but two Shah Rukh Khans feature in it with Gauri posing between the two. Talking about two, Gauri Khan wrote: "Two much to handle" and added the red heart icon.

In the photo, Shah Rukh, smiling ear-to-ear, is dressed exactly like his wax double - in white and denims paired with a leather jacket. Gauri Khan, you can take the Best Caption Award home. Here, take a look:

Shah Rukh, who couldn't stay without responding to Gauri's post, had this to say:

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain...!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

Gauri Khan's Instagram feed is mostly dominated by Shah Rukh and the couple's three kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam because she loves "squeezing memories into one frame." Here are a few of them.

Shah Rukh and Gauri trended recently for the actor's ROFL request to his wife Gauri, asking her to redesign his office. Gauri, who is yet to do that, is so busy with other projects that Shah Rukh had to take it up with her on social media. When the nationwide lockdown began months ago, Shah Rukh and Gauri offered their personal four-storeyed office in Mumbai as a quarantine facility.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. His upcoming production projects include films like Bob Biswas and Class Of '83.