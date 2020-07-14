Inside Gauri Khan's Sea View Work Studio At Mannat

"Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects," wrote Gauri Khan on Instagram

Highlights Gauri shared a few pics from her work studio

Gauri is working on abstract art, she said

Gauri's office has a stunning view of the sea

Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan is busy curating ideas for her next projects and found just the perfect way to utilise the time she spends at home during lockdown. In Instagram posts on Tuesday, Gauri shared a few glimpses of some acrylic art work she's working on as decor pieces for her interior designing projects and we also got a tour (of sorts) of her work station in Mannat. "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas," wrote Gauri. Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow Mannat has a stunning view of the sea, a sneak peek of is available in Gauri Khan's video. Gauri Khan's work studio has a spectacular balcony with a fantastic view of the sea.

Here, take a look:

There are glimpses of Mannat's stunning interiors in posts shared by Gauri, Shah Rukh, their daughter Suhana and son Aryan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is so fond of Gauri's designs that he has been asking her to redesign his office. Gauri, who is yet to do that, is so busy with other projects that Shah Rukh had to take it up with her on social media. They recently had this ROFL conversation on Instagram. "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do? I want something nice to look up to when we restart work."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan offered their personal four-storeyed office in Mumbai as a quarantine facility. The couple were thanked by the BMC for their gesture. Gauri Khan had redone the interiors of the office to turn it into a quarantine facility. The quarantine quarters, which are essentially for women, elderly and children diagnosed with COVID-19, are equipped with 22 beds.