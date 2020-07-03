On Gauri Khan's Work Post, Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Personal Request

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, just like this forever (courtesy gaurikhan)

Highlights SRK dropped a comment on Gauri's post

SRK had made a similar request earlier in 2018

SRK and Gauri's personal office is a quarantine facility in Mumbai

If Shah Rukh Khan's a busy star, interior decorator Gauri Khan is busy too, ok? The 54-year-old superstar made a request to wife Gauri Khan in October 2018, when he was told she will consider getting it done when "free." Almost two years later, Shah Rukh made the same request again. On Friday, we spotted an ROFL banter between Gauri and Shah Rukh on her Instagram. Gauri shared an Instagram post about a brand launch in India, which specialises in ceiling designs, which reminded Shah Rukh that his office needs a makeover too. "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do?" Shah Rukh commented on Gauri's post. Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to resume his production ventures as lockdown restrictions have been eased, added: "I want something nice to look up to when we restart work." Shah Rukh was recently spotted shooting on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow Mannat.

Take a look at Shah Rukh's comment here:

Screenshot of Shah Rukh's comment on Gauri's post

In October 2018, we spotted this comment exchange between Shah Rukh and Gauri: "When are you designing my office?" he had asked when Gauri typed out a tongue-in-cheek response: "As soon as I have some free time."

Screenshot of Shah Rukh's comment on Gauri's post

Meanwhile this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan offered their personal four-storeyed office in Mumbai as a quarantine facility. The couple were thanked by the BMC for their gesture. Gauri Khan had redone the interiors of the office to turn it into a quarantine facility. The quarantine quarters, which are essentially for women, elderly and children diagnosed with COVID-19, are equipped with 22 beds.

Ahead of that, Shah Rukh Khan had also announced a bunch of initiatives to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. Last seen in Zero, Shah Rukh's upcoming production ventures include Bob Biswas, a film starring Abhishek Bachchan.