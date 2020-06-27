In Pics: How Shah Rukh Khan's Work From Home Scene Looks Like

Shah Rukh Khan on the balcony of Mannat

On Saturday, we got glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan's work from home diaries. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted shooting on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat. A very animated Shah Rukh Khan, dressed casually, was pictured in his balcony, with a visible camera in front of him. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen taking breaks and adjusting his hair in between shots. During the lockdown, Shah Rukh often shared videos on his Instagram, shot at Mannat, highlighting the need for social distancing to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Shah Rukh also participated in the virtual concert I For India from his home, and guess who played a cameo in it? Shah Rukh's youngest AbRam.

Here are photos of Shah Rukh Khan shooting at Mannat:

Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan shooting on the balcony of Mannat

2018's Zero remains Shah Rukh Khan's last movie, which turned out to be a box office dud, much like his previous release Jab Harry Met Sejal. In an interactive session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan asked his fans, curious about his upcoming projects, not to get "stressed" about it because "Sabar ka phal achha hi hota hai... mostly," he said. During the session, Shah Rukh was also asked to pick a director that he would love to work with and the options were Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. In response, Shah Rukh dropped a major hint about a probable movie with "Raju", the nickname for Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani. "Wow both are awesome and I have met them... but Raju apna sa lagta hai... nahi (Raju seems to be one of our own, no)?" tweeted Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment recently produced Kaamyaab and will next be releasing Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan.