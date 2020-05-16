'We Can Laugh With Those We Fought So Hard': Shah Rukh Khan Shares 'Lockdown Lessons'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsrk )

Highlights "We really don't need (emotionally) more people around us," wrote SRK

"We can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives," he added

The actor also shared a selfie alongside his takeaways from lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently living in quarantine with his wife Gauri Khan and kids, shared some lessons that he has learnt during the lockdown with his fans on Saturday. The actor posted a selfie on his social media profile and accompanied it with his major takeaways from the lockdown. In the selfie, Shah Rukh can be seen sporting a salt and pepper look. From love and friendship to family, the actor talked about many things in his post. Here's are Shah Rukh's "lockdown lessons": "That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don't really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up."

"That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren't actually any bigger than theirs. And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!" he added.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero, in which he shared screen space with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment backed Netflix's Bard Of Blood and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla last year. The actor has not announced his association with the project as of now.