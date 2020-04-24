Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Office-Turned-Quarantine Facility, Redone By Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan in Mumbai, glimpse of their office (courtesy gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, who offered their personal four-storey office as a quarantine facility last month, has successfully turned it into quarantine quarters with help from NGO Meer Foundation under the guidance of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). Gauri, who is an interior designer, shared glimpses of the interiors of how their office looks now in an Instagram video recently. "Gauri Khan Designs refurbished this office. A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against COVID-19," she captioned her post. The quarantine quarters, which are essentially for women, elderly and children diagnosed with COVID-19, are equipped with 22 beds.

Gauri reposted Meer Foundation's video, which was captioned this way: "Making space for each other. Meer Foundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by Gauri and Shah Rukh, into quarantine quarters under BMC's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before." Meer Foundation is one of Shah Rukh's many philanthropic ventures, which was established in 2013 to empower acid attack survivors and women.

The 54-year-old actor also recently provided 25,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the health care workers, who are in the forefront of the battle against coronavirus pandemic. He was Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a tweet.

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Shah Rukh has also pledged donations to four relief funds including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation and Roti Foundation.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood has also offered his hotel in Juhu in the service of healthcare workers in Mumbai. Actress Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi has also turned his hotel into a quarantine centre for Mumbai Police.