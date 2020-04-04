Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Offer Their Personal 4-Storey Office As Quarantine Facility For Women, Elderly And Children

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently announced a bunch of initiatives to help fight the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, has also offered his and Gauri's personal office to be turned into a quarantine facility in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, the official Twitter handle of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) tweeted the news and thanked both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for the gesture. "Stronger together. We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Indeed a thoughtful and timely gesture! Anything for Mumbai. Na to corona!" read BMC's tweet, which was re-shared by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. Last year, Shah Rukh received an honorary Doctorate from University Of Law, London for philanthropy.

Soon after the tweets, "#SRKOfficeForQuarantine" was the top trend on Twitter. Netizens showered a whole lot of love to the actor, with tweets such as these flooding the Internet. "Shah Rukh Khan didn't played Mohan Bhargava in Swades but the Shah Rukh Khan itself," read a tweet while another added: "Another on point contribution. He is setting benchmark for serving the people." A user also pointed out that it's not a company office but it is Shah Rukh and Gauri's personal office that's been offered.

Earlier this week, the 54-year-old actor pledged his donation to four relief funds including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation and Roti Foundation. SRK, who is also the Brand Ambassador of West Bengal, announced several initiatives that include supporting the healthcare providers of West Bengal and Maharashtra with 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, providing daily food requirements for at least 5500 families in Mumbai for at least a month, providing 3 lakh meal kits to at least 10,000 people per day, providing basic essentials and daily items to at least 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and providing a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors. "Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other," SRK wrote in his post.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and hasn't announced a new project yet. Shah Rukh recently has been concentrating on his production ventures. After producing Netflix series Bard Of Blood, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment is also making Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan.