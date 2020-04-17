Ayesha Takia's Husband Farhan Azmi Turns Hotel Into Quarantine Centre For Mumbai Police

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi got married in 2009 (courtesy ayeshatakia)

Highlights Farhan Azmi's Gulf Hotel is located in Mumbai's Colaba

SRK's personal office has also been turned into a quarantine facility

Sonu Sood has also opened his hotel for healthcare professionals

Ayesha Takia's hotelier husband Farhan Azmi, in an Instagram post, wrote that he has given access to his Mumbai hotel to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and Mumbai Police to be turned into a quarantine centre following a request from senior police personnel of the Colaba Police Station. Farhan Azmi "handed over" his Gulf Hotel, located in Colaba, as a quarantine facility for cops serving in South Mumbai. Mr Azmi shared about doing his bit to help those at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus in his post and wrote: "I am pleased to inform that on the request of Sr. PI - Colaba Police Station, have handed over my Gulf Hotel in Colaba to BMC and Mumbai Police as a quarantine centre for police personnel serving in South Mumbai," read his post. Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi, who is the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, got married in 2009. The couple are parents to a son named Mikail.

Earlier this month, actor Sonu Sood wrote in a post that he has offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare professionals to stay in. "In the tough times that we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them," he said in a statement on Instagram.

Ahead of that, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri were thanked by the BMC for offering their personal 4-storey office as a quarantine center. "We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly," read the tweet.

#StrongerTogether



We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCoronahttps://t.co/4p9el14CvF — Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

India is currently in lockdown mode till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic. At least over 13,380 people have been infected with the highly infectious novel coronavirus in India. Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities with over 2,000 positive cases.