Sonu Sood Offers His Juhu Hotel For Healthcare Workers To Stay In Amid Lockdown

Actor Sonu Sood, in an Instagram post on Thursday, opened up about his contribution in the fight against coronavirus in Mumbai. The Happy New Year actor revealed he has offered his hotel in Mumbai for medical professionals to stay, as a gesture of gratefulness during such trying times. who are in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. "In the tough times that we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them," he said in a statement on Instagram.

News agency PTI reported that in another statement, Sonu Sood said: "It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel to these real time heroes."

Last week, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) thanked Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri for offering their personal 4-storey office as a quarantine facility. "We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly," said the tweet.

We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCoronahttps://t.co/4p9el14CvF — Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Bollywood celebrities have made generous donations to the coronavirus relief fun initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others have also extended their support to the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Los Angeles, has pledged donations to relief funds such as PM Modi's PM-CARES, UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

