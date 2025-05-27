Sonu Sood Addresses Helmetless Bike Ride Video Controversy After Police Steps In

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is under spotlight for a reason unrelated to his movies or charitable work. A video of him riding a motorcycle in Spiti Valley without a helmet and shirt has gone viral and is now being investigated by the Himachal Pradesh police. This incident has raised concerns about road safety and the responsibility of celebrities as role models.

In the video, Sonu is seen riding a black Royal Enfield motorcycle on the hilly roads of Spiti, wearing sunglasses and casual pants. While he seems to enjoy the ride, the absence of protective gear, especially a helmet, concerns many viewers. Riding without a helmet breaks traffic laws and can set a bad example to his fans.

The Spiti police are looking into the viral video, which is believed was filmed in 2023, though they haven't confirmed the exact date. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Kyelang is in charge of the investigation. Officials emphasized that tourists and bikers must follow road safety rules, especially in challenging areas like Spiti, where weather and road conditions can be dangerous.

Safety First. 🪖

We always abide by the laws, an old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore.



RIDE SAFE

RIDE SMART.

ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET. ⛑️ https://t.co/bn0LB7zJUk pic.twitter.com/IgcgBI7XEG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2025

The police also mentioned the importance of safe driving habits, stating that laws apply to everyone, including celebrities. If any rules are violated, action will be taken based on the investigation findings.

Actor Sonu Sood recently responded on X (formerly Twitter) to the backlash over a video showing him riding a bike without a helmet. He explained that the video was old and part of a scripted scene, not a real event.

To promote safety, he also posted a new video of himself riding while wearing a helmet. He wrote, "Safety First (a helmet emoji). We always follow the laws. The old clip without the helmet was just for a script, so please ignore it. RIDE SAFE. RIDE SMART. ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET."

This situation has sparked an important discussion about safety and responsibility. Spiti is a popular spot for bikers and tourists, but safety should always come first. Celebrities like Sonu Sood have a big influence on the public, and their actions can lead to both positive and negative behavior. As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on promoting safe travel and following rules that keep everyone secure on the road.