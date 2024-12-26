Sonu Sood Was Offered Chief Minister Post. He Refused Because...

Actor Sonu Sood, who gained a big fan following by helping migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, recently revealed that he was offered posts such as chief minister, deputy chief minister, and a seat in Rajya Sabha. However, he refused them all.

"I was offered the position of chief minister. When I refused, they told me to become deputy chief minister. These were very big people in the country who also offered me a seat in Rajya Sabha. They told me to take it and I don't need to fight for anything in politics," Mr Sood said during an interview with the Humans of Bombay.

"It's an exciting phase when such powerful people want to meet you and encourage you to make a difference in the world," he added.

The actor, however, said he wants to stay out of politics as he doesn't want to "lose his freedom".

"People join politics for two reasons: to earn money or to gain power. I'm not interested in either of them. If it's about helping people, I'm already doing that. I don't need to ask anyone for that right now. If I want to help someone, I do it on my own. I might become accountable to someone else, and that scares me. I fear losing my freedom," he said.

When one starts gaining popularity they begin rising in life, he continued. "But at higher altitudes, oxygen levels are lower. We want to rise, but how long you can sustain yourself up there is important," he said.

The actor said that many people told him that he would get luxuries such as a house in Delhi, a significant position, high security, and letterhead with a government stamp if he joined politics.

"That sounds great, and I like hearing it. But I'm not ready right now Maybe a few years down the line, I might feel differently. Never say never...but right now there's still an actor-director left inside me. I'm not against politics and I respect politicians. I have friends who are doing great work," he added.

Mr Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, joined the Congress party in 2022. She also contested the assembly elections in the state from the Moga seat, but lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Amandeep Kaur Arora.