Small Incident That Got "Really Wild": Abu Azmi's Son Booked Over Fight In Goa

Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi's son Abu Farhan Azmi, who was booked in Goa over a fight, on Wednesday called the incident a small thing that turned "really wild", asserting he was not against the coastal state.

Talking to PTI outside Calangute police station, Azmi said Goa is home away from home for him and he should not be seen as someone who is against Goans.

The Goa police on Tuesday booked Abu Farhan Azmi and others on charges of indulging in a fight at a public place in the state and disturbing peace, officials said. The restaurateur and entrepreneur is the husband of actor Ayesha Takia.

Azmi had allegedly got into a tiff with a biker in Goa on Monday night.

"It was a small thing. (When I wanted to take my vehicle to the left) I had given the signal (indicator) but then the group pushed me, fired bad words at me," he said.

Azmi said he was with his son enjoying in Goa when the incident happened.

"After that, there was a big crowd and sensing problem, I dialled 100 (police). It got really wild," he said.

He rejected the accusation that he brandished a weapon. "I am not the kind of person who will brandish a weapon. I have been coming to Goa for the last 20 years," Azmi said.

"For me, Goa is home away from home. We would like Goa to blossom, bloom and become the capital of tourism in India," he said.

Azmi said what happened in Goa has saddened him.

"But I have thousands of Goan friends who have come out in support of me," he said.

He lauded the Goa police for being "very cooperative" and said he too was cooperating with them. "But do not malign my name saying that I am against Goans," Azmi said.

In a conciliatory gesture, he added, "Let's end this here. I can apologise but I was not wrong. I am very happy with the Goa police. I love Goa."

The development comes at a time when his father and Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi has been facing an FIR in Maharashtra and criticism from the ruling alliance members there over his comments eulogising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

On Wednesday, the lawmaker was suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till the ongoing budget session ends on March 26, over the remarks.

